(Video) Wataru Endo impresses during Japan’s shock 4-1 defeat of Germany

Liverpool fans are yet to see much of Wataru Endo in a red shirt but they’ll be excited about what they can expect after seeing the 30-year-old shine for Japan as they trashed Germany 4-1 last night.

Although it was only a friendly it was a remarkable victory for the Japanese in Wolfsburg and our new No. 3 played a vital role as he helped break up play and start attacks in the engine room.

Endo was signed from Stuttgart for £16m last month and has featured three times for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season – starting one of those games and entering as a late substitute in the other two.

He’s a player that not many Reds fans will have knew about before his move to L4 but his tough-tackling and tenacity in the middle of the park is needed following Fabinho’s exit this summer.

It remains to be seen what sort of role the Japan captain plays at Anfield this term but we look forward to seeing him show what he’s made of.

Check a compilation of his performance last night below via @Watch_LFC on X: