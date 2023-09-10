‘Last I heard’ – Journo provides Liverpool sale update 10 months on from bombshell FSG statement

Dave Powell has claimed there’s ‘nothing major imminent’ in regards to FSG’s sale/willingness to welcome investors into Liverpool Football Club.

The Reds’ owners appeared to place the club up for sale back in November, or at least welcome offers from any interested parties, when they released a bombshell statement.

Since then, however, there’s not been much to report but the ECHO’s Business of Football Writer has now provided n update via his page on X.

1) Transfer window has closed which means a load of Qatari consortium/QIA/whoever else rumours on here. It fills the inforation vacuum. Last i heard there was nothing major imminent and if a partner was found it would be additive to growing the business. — Dave Powell (@_DavePowell) September 10, 2023

FSG have certainly divided opinion since taking ownership of the club in 2010.

The American’s deserve credit for stabilising the club both on and off the pitch as well as revamping the stadium and making us a force to be reckoned with.

Jurgen Klopp deserves the most credit for bringing back the glory days, of course, but FSG get unwarranted stick at times.

The decision to Furlough staff during the Coronavirus pandemic, attempts to join the proposed European Super League and their lack of willingness to splash the cash certainly hasn’t helped their attempts to win over fans but overall they have helped stabilised the club and deserve credit.

It remains to be seen what the future of the club’s ownership looks like – we’ll just have to wait and see!

