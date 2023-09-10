Why Liverpool will be more motivated than ever to challenge for Premier League title – report

At the beginning of every campaign Liverpool have hopes of lifting silverware.

Picking up trophies is in the club’s DNA and in the last few years Jurgen Klopp has helped bring the glory days back to Anfield having won every major honour possible.

If the Reds are to have any hope of winning their second Premier League title under the German tactician it’s looking likely that they’ll once again have to challenge Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Citizens have started the campaign brilliantly winning all four of their games and conceding just two goals in the process and a fresh report from the Express (via Rousing The Kop) explains how the title race could play a huge role in the future of Liverpool star Mo Salah.

The report claims that if the Merseysiders are not in contention for the Premier League by the time the winter transfer window comes around in January then Al-Ittihad will reignite their interest in our No. 11.

The Saudi Pro League outfit had a £150m bid instantly rejected by the Reds towards the end of the summer window (Evening Standard) and there were rumours that a second offer of £225m was being readied.

No more offers were received, however, and there are fears that the financial juggernauts will return in the coming months.

If Klopp’s side are challenging for the title there’s no way that the Egyptian King would be allowed to be sold but if we’re experiencing a lacklustre campaign, like the season just gone, a huge offer could certainly be considered by FSG.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the next transfer window but let’s hope we’re challenging on all four fronts this time around!

