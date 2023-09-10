Graeme Souness says Liverpool are still lacking one certain type of player

Jurgen Klopp signed four new midfielders for Liverpool this summer as a huge overhaul took place in the Anfield engine room.

Experienced figures such as captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner left the club alongside Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

It was clear that new signings were needed in the middle of the park but despite the impressive business that the Reds completed Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Klopp’s squad is still lacking a certain type of player.

“The time to strengthen is when you are at the top and you’re getting players in who don’t have to make an impact right away,” Souness told The Mirror (via Liverpool Echo). “Last summer, I wrote an article saying Liverpool needed to strengthen in midfield and they didn’t. A couple of weeks after that, they went and got Arthur Melo and he didn’t play any time for Liverpool.

“When you looked at the age, it was not rocket science [it was going to end badly]. They were at an age where you should have been watching it very closely. They have done it now and I think Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are going to be stars for Liverpool, but I would still like them to have an out-and-out top-class holding midfielder.”

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have hit the ground running in a red shirt following their respective moves from RB Leipzig and Brighton.

Wataru Endo, meanwhile, is still settling into the squad following his late summer move from Stuttgart.

Deadline day signing Ryan Gravenberch is yet to feature for the club since his move from Bayern Munich but instead of linking up with the Netherlands U21 squad the former Ajax man has opted to remain on Merseyside to help become accustomed to his new surroundings.

We can understand where Souness is coming from but our midfield is now stacked with plenty of quality while Mac Allister, Endo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic all have the ability to operate in the deep-lying role.

We believe the business the club completed was very impressive.

To spend just over £145m on four new players in today’s market, including a World Cup winner, is quality business.

Liverpool supporters were calling out for a new central defender to be signed to improve our depth in that area but no move ever materialised despite links with numerous players.

It remains to be seen what Klopp’s plans are for the January window but we’ll just have to wait and see and hope we’re still in contention on all four fronts at the time.

