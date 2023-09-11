(Video) Cody Gakpo makes it two in two as fan footage of Netherlands goal captured

Cody Gakpo has enjoyed a successful international break for the Netherlands and after scoring a composed finish in his first international fixture of the week, our No.18 doubled his tally against Ireland.

Our striker’s side were 1-0 down before being awarded a penalty and up came the 24-year-old to try and beat Gavin Bazunu in goal, something which he was again calmly able to do.

Had Caoimhin Kelleher been selected in front of the Southampton stopper, then we may have had a different conclusion to the spot kick but it was the Holland side who celebrated and went on to win the game 2-1.

We all know that Mo Salah is the man from the spot for the Reds but given the departure of James Milner and Fabinho – the former PSV man could throw his hat in the ring if our Egyptian King isn’t on the pitch.

You can watch fan footage of Gakpo’s goal via @empireofthekop on X:

Cody Gakpo's penalty against Ireland last night 🎥 #LFC pic.twitter.com/8YBgl5vCC7 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 11, 2023

