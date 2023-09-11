Cody Gakpo’s impressive stats after another goal scoring display for Holland

Cody Gakpo has had a strong international break and it’s not just finding the back of the net on two occasions that has impressed the on-watching supporters – with his statistics from his last performance being hugely impressive.

As shared by @lartey_1 on X, our No.18’s numbers against Ireland were: ‘1 Goal, 17/21 Accurate Passes (81%), 3 Key Passes, Aerial Duel Success 100%, 2 Tackles Completed, 2/4 Accurate Crosses’.

It’s not been a bad start to the campaign for the Dutchman and having to perform a deeper and midfield role has certainly hampered his progression but this international break looks to have provided a reset of his form.

Now the former PSV man can return to Merseyside with a refreshed outlook on his football and seeing as we’ve reinforced our midfield, he can once again compete for places in attacking positions.

Having five talented options means that it’s going to be a struggle to be handed consistent first-team minutes but given the huge influx of games that will follow this international period, there’s plenty of chances that are going to be on offer.

The 24-year-old should now be buoyed by his goal scoring feats and can now carry this into Jurgen Klopp’s squad, so that we can continue what has been a very strong start to the campaign.

