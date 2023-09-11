(Video) Diogo Jota piledriver among Liverpool forward’s double as Portugal rout Luxembourg

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota got his name on the scoresheet twice for Portugal on Monday night as they emphatically saw off Luxembourg in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

The home side had the result effectively bagged by half-time, taking a 4-0 lead into the interval in Faro, and the 26-year-old added his team’s fifth goal of the night on 57 minutes.

He was the beneficiary of a sublime pass from Bruno Fernandes, ghosting past the nearest defender to get on the end of the delivery and nod the ball in front of him before lashing it past the helpless Anthony Moris.

Twenty minutes later, following a sixth Portuguese goal, Jota doubled his tally for the night when he latched onto a loose ball into the penalty area after Luxembourg failed to clear, compounding the misery for the beleaguered visitors as they eventually succumbed 9-0.

The Liverpool attacker’s brace takes him to 12 goals for his country on the occasion of his 33rd cap (Transfermarkt) and sees him return to Anfield full of confidence – let’s see plenty more of those confident finishes at club level over the coming weeks and months!

