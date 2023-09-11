(Video) Ben Doak makes Spain defender look silly with stunning piece of skill

Ben Doak will be looking to earn even more experience of first-team football this season with Jurgen Klopp’s squad and if the 17-year-old continues to frighten opposition defences like has been doing for Scotland U21’s this evening his next opportunity will not be too far away.

The former Celtic youngster featured as a late substitute on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and made five appearances for the Reds at senior level last term (across all competitions).

His pace and energy is quite literally scary and he’s showcased his impressive ability while representing his nation against Spain this evening in a EURO U21 Qualifier.

Although the game is currently goalless (at the time of writing) our No. 50 showcased some immense skill early in the game to beat two opponents and test the ‘keeper.

He received a short corner near the touchline before heading towards the Spain box and completing some quick fire step overs before breezing past the defender with ease.

He looks levels above many of those on the pitch and we can’t wait to see him handed more opportunities by Klopp and Co. this term.

Check Doak’s skill below via @Watch_LFC below: