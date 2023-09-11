(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai shines for Hungary with ‘91%’ performance

Dominik Szoboszlai has had a hugely impressive start to his Liverpool career and as captain of Hungary, he has plenty of pressure on his shoulders to replicate this form on the international stage.

The 22-year-old stats for the match were shared on X via @DelkoJnr and showed that, amongst other impressive numbers, he recorded 91% pass accuracy during the game:

Dominik Szoboszlai's performance against Czech Republic was nothing short of spectacular🔥. Check out his jaw-dropping stats: – 5 Shots 💥

– 91% Pass accuracy 🎯

– 58 Touches 🙌

– 1/1 Dribbles completed 🌟

– 2 Passes in the final 3rd 🎩

– 2/2 Accurate crosses 🚀

– 3/3 Accurate… pic.twitter.com/XQIR8HqhCt — Delko (@DelkoJnr) September 10, 2023

There were plenty of highs in a 1-1 draw against Czechia and we can all look forward to the midfielder returning to Merseyside for this weekend’s fixture against Wolves.

Fingers crossed his form and fitness is at the same point it was when he left and that Jurgen Klopp can enjoy the services of one of his newest and most effective squad members.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s highlights courtesy of polsat sport (via 1947extra on YouTube):

