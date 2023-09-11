(Video) Diogo Jota deftly tees up Portugal teammate to score in 9-0 demolition of Luxembourg

Diogo Jota helped himself to two of Portugal’s goals in their 9-0 thrashing of Luxembourg on Monday night, with the Liverpool forward also claiming an assist.

With the home side five to the good midway through the second half, the 26-year-old latched onto a perfectly executed long-range pass from Ruben Dias.

He then had time to adjust his body shape to his liking before deftly laying the ball off to the onrushing Ricardo Horta, who duly lashed it beyond Anthony Moris to pile on the misery for the visitors, who shipped three more goals thereafter.

Jota’s confidence will be helped no end by claiming two goals and an assist in such an emphatic victory, and Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have wished for the Portuguese attacker to return to Anfield in better form after his contributions tonight!

