‘Will be welcomed…’ – Finance expert suggests Liverpool fans will have liked recent off-field news

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has hinted that Liverpool fans will have ‘welcomed’ the appointment of new contractors to resume works on the redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand.

The process of expanding that part of the stadium to bring the venue’s overall capacity to 61,000 hit a stumbling block last month when previous contractors Buckingham Group entered administration, with some workers walking off site.

However, a statement issued by the club last Thursday (via liverpoolfc.com) confirmed that Rayner Rowen Construction have now assumed the mantle and will finish the work their predecessors started.

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire said that Liverpool’s decision to swiftly appoint the latter firm will have gone down well with the fan base, who are yearning for the expansion of Anfield to be finalised.

He stated: “Liverpool’s fan base will be desperate for an expanded Anfield to be completed. They want to see their beloved team and anything which helps to accelerate the delivery of the enhanced stadium will be welcomed.

“Therefore, Liverpool have made a practical as well as a desirable decision to appoint new contractors with a view to having the stadium open for as many fans as possible.

“That includes, of course, the prawn sandwich-munching hospitality fans who make all of the difference as far as overall matchday revenues are concerned.”

Liverpool supporters will have been breathing a massive sigh of relief upon hearing of Rayner Rowen being appointed to resume the work on the Anfield Road Stand, on which progress had already been worryingly gradual prior to Buckingham’s demise.

Some reports have cited December as the earliest date at which the stand will be opened to its projected full capacity (Football Insider), which means Jurgen Klopp’s side could go approximately half the season playing at an incomplete venue.

Few (if any) teams in world football better harness the power of a vociferous, passionate home support than the Reds, so fans will doubtlessly be clamouring for Anfield to once again be fully operational and duly allow the players to make the most of the fervour from its four stands.

There’s also the matter of enabling as many Liverpool supporters as possible to go to the stadium and follow their team at its iconic home, with supply never able to meet the worldwide demand for tickets to attend a match at the fabled L4 ground.

The day that the redeveloped stand finally opens to its fullest capacity will be one to savour for the club and their loyal legions of fans.

