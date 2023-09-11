Key Liverpool figure could be headhunted for major role in Europe after weekend development

A major figure at Liverpool could potentially be headhunted for a high-profile vacant role within European football, according to reports.

90min have claimed that the DFB consider Jurgen Klopp as one of the leading candidates to be hired as the next manager of the Germany senior men’s national team, following the dismissal of Hansi Flick at the weekend.

The German federation are so convinced by the 56-year-old that, despite the four-time world champions hosting Euro 2024 next June, they’d even be willing to let him finish out the current season at Anfield and then take the international role in the lead-up to the European Championship in nine months’ time.

They’re also prepared to offer the same allowance to another candidate in Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

When news of Flick’s sacking came through on Sunday, Liverpool fans may instantly have feared that rumours of the DFB seeking out Klopp would emerge, and that’s proven to be the case.

It’s not the least bit surprising that the German federation would want the Reds boss to take the national team reins, given what he’s achieved in club football with his current club and his previous roles at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

The 56-year-old has claimed domestic, European and global supremacy at Anfield, with two Bundesliga titles to his name also and four Champions League finals as a manager in total.

Thankfully, Klopp has himself insisted in the past that his loyalty to Liverpool – where he’s contracted until 2026 – would prevent him from taking over his country’s national team unless he were out of work ( ).

In 22 years of club management, he’s only ever had three posts (each lasting for a minimum of seven years), so he’s very much a ‘project’ coach rather than one who specialises in short-term fixes.

The lengthy gaps between matches, and the greater difficulty to impose his distinctive playing style due to the sporadic nature of international football, mightn’t massively appeal to the 56-year-old, so Reds fans needn’t worry about him walking out of Anfield simply because the Germany gig is available.

