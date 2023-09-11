Liverpool could pull £77m trigger on fifth midfield arrival; club already lining up a replacement – report

Inter Milan are already understood to be in the process of trying to wrap up a replacement for reported Liverpool target Nicolo Barella.

This comes courtesy of Empire of the Kop’s sister site CaughtOffside, with the Merseysiders potentially facing competition from fellow interested parties Chelsea and Newcastle United should they make a move down the line.

Lazar Samardzic would be the most likely candidate to come in and fill the Italian’s space in the squad, should he depart in future, though the Serie A outfit won’t let their star man go easy – indeed, a price-tag of roughly £77m has been cited should anyone wish to pull the trigger.

Jurgen Klopp’s admiration for the Italy international has been rather well-documented by this point, though we must admit it’s difficult to see a fee close to £100m than £50m being sanctioned when we’ll likely be looking to find a potential Mo Salah replacement and reinforce a backline in need of investment.

One might reasonably assume, with four bodies having entered the fray in the form of Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, we’re unlikely to pump further funds into the middle of the park unless hit with dire circumstances.

If not, serious consideration has to be given to the fact that there is no clear successor for Virgil van Dijk, nor appropriate cover for the injury-prone (though brilliant) Ibrahima Konate.

Spend wisely, Liverpool.

