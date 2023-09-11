(Video) Liverpool fans will be blown away by what one player did last night on international duty

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool for £60m is something of a snip given the quality of the footballer now playing in the famous red shirt.

Though only four games in, it would appear that the Reds have hit the jackpot this time with their choice of No.8 following Naby Keita’s free transfer exit.

The Hungarian showcased his broad repertoire of skills against the Czech Republic last night from tackles to duels, but it’s one pass at the Puskas Arena that may have trumped his other actions due to the remarkable range it travelled.

Dropping deep to receive possession in his own box, the former RB Leipzig man punted the ball into the opposition third with a kick that would be the envy of many a goalkeeper.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of 1947 production (via The Anfield Wrap on X):