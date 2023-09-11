Liverpool fans will worry as 27-y/o doesn’t feature in final international clash

The worst thing about every international break is the fear that players will get injured and when we see Liverpool players missing out on fixtures for their nation, it starts to spread worry about their fitness.

After reading the team-sheet for the Greek national side in their fixture against Gibraltar, it won’t take long for our supporters to spot that a certain Kostas Tsimikas was missing from the list.

The left-back featured against the Netherlands and footage of him speaking with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo after the match certainly showed that he was in both good form and fitness.

READ MORE: Cody Gakpo’s impressive stats after another goal scoring display for Holland

Even though it was a fairly routine 5-0 victory for Gus Poyet’s side, you would expect that he would want to field his best side for a UEFA Euro qualifier and especially our No.21 – given his lack of first-team football.

It hasn’t been reported that the 27-year-old has sustained an injury of any kind but all the signs are certainly pointing towards the fact that the former Olympiacos man could be set for some time on the sidelines.

Although Andy Robertson is more than able to hold down the position, given the large number of games that are set to come on our fixture list and in a variety of competitions – Jurgen Klopp would have preferred to have the full-back cover.

We’ll have to wait and see what, if anything, is said once all the lads return to Merseyside but let’s hope that we have a full compliment of players available very soon.

You can view confirmation of the Greek squad via @EthnikiOmada on X:

Η σύνθεση της ομάδας μας για τον αγώνα με το Γιβραλτάρ #startingxi #GREGIB pic.twitter.com/SJYbu1NXpF — Ethniki Omada (@EthnikiOmada) September 10, 2023

