Liverpool ‘could join the race’ for 27 y/o defender who only moved to PL last summer – Football Insider

Despite the summer transfer window only closing at the start of the month rumours are already circulating about what sort of moves Liverpool could make in January.

Jurgen Klopp completed the signings of four new midfielders in the window just gone and it’s now expected that the German tactician will turn his attention to strengthening his backline in January.

Football Insider are reporting that West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd is of interest to the Reds with the outlet claiming the Anfield outfit ‘could join the race for his signature’ in the new year.

Manchester City are also believed to be interested in the Morocco international who only joined the Hammers from French sides Rennes last summer.

He cost David Moyes’ side £30m and signed a deal until 2027 meaning the Irons would demand a sizeable fee for the central defender.

Journalist Neil Jones namedropped Aguerd a while back claiming the 27-year-old is ‘well liked’ by those on the red half of Merseyside and with Joel Matip now in the final 12 months of his current deal Klopp and Co. will certainly be eyeing up some replacements for our No. 32.

It’s unlikely that the former Cameroon international will be offered a new contract at L4 and our only other senior options at centre half are Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate and Joe Gomez.

It’s not yet an area of concern but our options in defence look scarce compared to our midfield and attack which have been strengthened significantly across the last few transfer windows.

