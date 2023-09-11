8 duels won; 7 recoveries: Liverpool player’s monstrously good defensive performance from midfield

Dominik Szoboszlai more than justified Hungary boss Marco Rossi’s suggestion that he would be a sound option for his country in a holding six role.

In stats shared on X by Liverpool.com’s Bence Bocsak, it’s clear for all to see that the former Bundesliga ace delivered a masterful defensive performance on the pitch, winning the most duels and a whopping seven recoveries against the Czech Republic.

🇭🇺 Another excellent performance from Dominik Szoboszlai against the Czech Republic: – The most fouled player on the pitch (5)

– Won the most duels for 🇭🇺 (8)

– Won the most tackles for 🇭🇺 (2/2)

– 7 recoveries

– 91% pass completion rate Now he will return back to #LFC… pic.twitter.com/iFkd9721Pp — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) September 10, 2023

The Magyars could only secure a 1-1 draw against their opponents at the Puskas Arena, however, with the skipper now set to return to Merseyside.

Though Szoboszlai’s natural attributes allow him to make an impact closer to the attacking third of the pitch, as has been witnessed in his most recent display for us against Aston Villa, it’s reassuring to see him be such a reliable defensive presence.

Between the Hungarian, Stefan Bajcetic, Wataru Endo, Thiago Alcantara and, potentially, Ryan Gravenberch (depending on the coaching staff’s plans for the Dutchman), it appears we have a swathe of options to rely upon throughout the campaign.

We’d rather make the most of our £60m signing’s offensive abilities if possible, of course, though it certainly suggests this Liverpool midfield is a little more capable of meeting the challenges ahead than perhaps some give it credit for.

