Report: Liverpool line up 21-y/o Salah replacement they could soon sign for free

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp won’t be glad to see the back of Mo Salah next summer (or in January) should the Egyptian King call time on his Anfield career in the relatively near future.

It’s a very real possibility the German tactician may have to steel himself against, however, should the Reds not extend his current terms (expiring in 2025) or the riches of the Saudi Pro League win out either way.

One man the Merseysiders are understood to have added to their list – who could be available to snap up for free on a pre-contract agreement in January – is that of La Liga ace Nico Williams, if one report from Fichajes (as relayed by CaughtOffside) is to be taken as gospel.

The Athletic Bilbao star, aged 21, finds himself on terms that are set to expire in the summer of 2024, as things currently stand.

Depending on how the player is perceived compared to the likely vast multiplicity of names on our shortlist, doing a deal in the winter window could be shrewd on our part – especially if it ensures a guaranteed arrival in the summer.

Leaving us with the whole fee, whether that’s £100m or more for our former Chelsea wide man, untouched has to be considered a huge potential boost too ahead of what looks set to be another busy summer of spending next year.

