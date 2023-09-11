(Image) Alexis Mac Allister pictured with breathing apparatus on international duty

Liverpool fans tend to dread international breaks as it often seems to end in some form of injury heartache and the latest images of Alexis Mac Allister won’t do much to settle the nerves.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Argentine uploaded a picture of what appeared to show him using oxygen ahead of their next match against Bolivia.

The South American nation’s home stadium in La Paz is one of the highest altitude grounds in world football and so the use of breathing apparatus from the World Cup winner is somewhat understandable.

Let’s hope that it’s not a sign of any health concern of the midfielder and that he can return to Anfield soon, ready to jump back into life in the Premier League.

You can view the image of Mac Allister via alemacallister on Instagram:

