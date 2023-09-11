‘Next year…’ – Ex-EPL striker seems convinced Liverpool player ‘will’ leave Anfield in 2024

A former Premier League striker seems convinced that one current Liverpool player is now into his final season at Anfield.

Reds fans will have been glad to see the back of the Saudi Pro League transfer window last Thursday night after a summer which saw Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave for the Middle East and Al-Ittihad submitting a £150m offer for Mo Salah just days before the deadline.

The Egyptian mercifully remains part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for at least another few months, but one of his compatriots fully expects the 31-year-old to be on the move in 2024.

As per King Fut, ex-Tottenham and Middlesbrough attacker Mido said: “Mohamed Salah will go to the Saudi Pro League, but it will be a good thing if he manages to win the Premier League title first this season. After the next season, he will have only one season left on his contract with Liverpool.

“Next year, Liverpool will not be able to ask for more than 70 or 80 or 100 million for the sale of Mohamed Salah, especially with only one year remaining in his contract.”

Speculation over Salah potentially leaving Liverpool this year continued right up to the final hours of the Saudi transfer window last week, so some may view his stay at Anfield as merely delaying the inevitable.

In pragmatic terms, it could be argued that 2024 would be the right time to cash in if an offer in or around the nine-figure mark is made to the Reds, considering that the Egypt winger will be 32 next June and heading into the final 12 months of his contract.

However, Mo Salah is no ordinary footballer – far from it. He’s a scoring machine who’s needed just six years on Merseyside to become an undisputed LFC legend at a club where the bar for such a status is set quite high.

The failed attempts to lure him to Saudi Arabia over the past few weeks should at least give Liverpool breathing space to expect another onslaught next year and prepare for it in the meantime by pinpointing adequate prospective successors.

Our hope is obviously that the Egyptian King won’t leave Anfield any time soon, even if his compatriot Mido seems to think a 2024 exit is quite likely.

