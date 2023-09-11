Missing Liverpool international ‘gained from omission’ this week – Green

It’s often billed as the greatest honour of your career but it seems that one Liverpool player may have benefited by not being involved in the latest round of international fixtures this week.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Rob Green said: “That quarterback-style position [Trent Alexander-Arnold] is playing for Liverpool would have added something different [for England against Ukraine].

“He was not able to play for England on Saturday but sometimes you gain from your omission from the team.

“If you give Trent time and space in that deep-lying midfield role, he would have picked out England’s runners.”

Gareth Southgate did select our No.66 to play in his latest fixtures but he wasn’t able to participate because of the injury he sustained against Aston Villa in the final match before the break.

This clearly shows that, despite a real lack of involvement on the pitch for his country, the Scouser is at least in the plans of the former Middlesbrough manager.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was listed in the most recent squad as a midfielder and that shows what England think of where he fits into their set-up at the moment.

Given a dull draw with Ukraine and a need for some creativity in the middle of the pitch though, the former goalkeeper may have a point in that the West Derby-born play-maker was missed and thus his stock may have risen.

There won’t be too many at Anfield who are concerned about what the rest of the country thinks of our right-back but we all know he should be much more appreciated than he currently is.

