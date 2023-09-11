Manager’s training ground hint could spell bad news for ‘destructive’ Liverpool maestro

Limited to just one start so far this season for Liverpool, Darwin Nunez could possibly endure similar frustration on the international front this week.

Spanish outlet AS noted a strong hint from a Uruguay training session that the 24-year-old could be left out of the starting XI for their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.

During a tactical drill organised by Marcelo Bielsa, the Reds attacker found himself omitted from those who partook, in what might suggest that he’ll be relegated to the substitutes’ bench for the clash in Quito on Tuesday night.

Nunez must be wondering what more he can do – at both club and international level – to start games consistently.

He was brought off the bench in Liverpool’s first three matches of the season (Transfermarkt), before his late heroics against Newcastle made it impossible for Jurgen Klopp to leave him out for the subsequent win over Aston Villa.

The Uruguayan was unable to add to his goal tally that day but saw his overall performance labelled ‘imperious’ and ‘destructive’ by Sky Sports reporter Lewis Jones as he ran the visitors’ defence ragged at Anfield.

During the current international break, he set up two of his country’s three goals in their 3-1 win over Chile in recent days and was praised for the power and strength he offered in attack (El Observador).

However, it seems that not even that latest impressive showing might keep him in Bielsa’s starting line-up for the Ecuador clash, which’d be incredibly harsh on a player who’s been so lively in recent games.

From a Liverpool perspective, Nunez not starting tomorrow night (if that materialises) may at least offer some relief that he should be fresher than anticipated for Saturday’s trip to Wolves, which begins a frenetic period of seven matches in 23 days for the Reds.

