(Video) How Nunez reacted to perfect training ground free-kick with Uruguay

Darwin Nunez carried his brilliant Liverpool form onto the international stage and now it’s clear that confidence is radiating off our No.9, especially if the latest training clip is anything to go by.

Following up a performance where he recorded two assists for Uruguay, the former Benfica man was captured in training firing a free-kick right into the top corner.

The turn to camera afterwards from the 24-year-old shows how happy he was to discover that it had been caught on camera and showed the comical side of our striker.

It’s great to see how much he’s enjoying his football at the moment and let’s hope that he can carry this back to Merseyside, when he returns to Premier League action.

You can watch the video of Nunez via @Uruguay on X:

