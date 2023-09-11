Player Liverpool narrowly missed out on this summer just got terrible injury news – report

Former Liverpool target Romeo Lavia has had nothing but bad luck come his way since agreeing a switch to Chelsea Football Club.

The former Southampton midfielder is reportedly now set to be out of action for at least the next six weeks, if one claim from the Daily Mail is understood to be accurate, potentially leaving the Blues without the holding midfielder’s services until after the next international break.

It’s an update that may have decision-makers at Anfield breathing a quiet sigh of relief given the direction they have taken in the market, recruiting four more or less durable players in Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

We’ll certainly be wishing the talented youngster nothing but the speediest of recoveries and hope to see him out on the pitch as soon as possible.

It’s a massive shame regardless that a player with such huge potential hasn’t enjoyed the easiest of starts to life in his new home in London.

