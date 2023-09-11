(Image) Robertson models 150th anniversary celebration Scotland shirt ahead of heritage match

Andy Robertson is the proud captain of Scotland and ahead of a historic match for his nation, the left-back has been modelling a special shirt that’s been commissioned for the game.

Images shared on scottishfa.co.uk showed both Harry Kane and our No.26 posing in the shirts that will be used in the warm-up for the game that’s being billed as 150th anniversary heritage match.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans worry as 27-y/o doesn’t feature in final international clash

To mark the historic nature of the fixture, both captains visited the West of Scotland Cricket Club – the site of the first ever international match.

Those who appreciate their history will be happy to see this occasion being marked and let’s hope that our man can make his impact on the occasion.

You can view the image of Robertson and Kane via scottishfa.co.uk:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Schmadtke Liverpool’s long-term sporting director? BIG contract worry, Villa review, Academy flourishing and much more!