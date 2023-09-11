Sky Sports drop update on proposed seismic change to Klopp’s Liverpool role

Jurgen Klopp will not pick up a dual management role that would see him add the German national team to his already intense list of responsibilities following Hansi Flick’s sacking.

The former Bayern Munich coach was instructed to pack his bags after a 4-1 defeat suffered at the hands of Wataru Endo’s Japan on Sunday, though Sky Sports report on X that his compatriot in Merseyside will not be adding to his plate in the near future.Klo

Jürgen Klopp wäre für die Sky User die Wunschlösung auf die Flick-Nachfolge. Eine Doppelfunktion ist für den Liverpool-Trainer nach Sky Informationen aber definitiv ausgeschlossen. 🇩🇪 ❌#SkySport #Klopp pic.twitter.com/P3p5XA15vB — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) September 11, 2023

Rudi Voller has since taken the reins on a temporary basis, though who will be chosen to fill the permanent role remains to be seen ahead of the European Championships in Germany next year.

As arguably Germany’s most successful modern club manager, Klopp will inevitably continue to garner links with the national side until the very end of his Anfield contract (set to expire in the summer of 2026).

We would hope that the project remains exciting enough for the former Dortmund head coach to press on with what currently looks like a very exciting and promising young squad.

Don’t count out that prospect just yet, though Jurgen may yet need another helpful nudge from his wife, Ulla, to keep him tethered to Merseyside.

