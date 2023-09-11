(Video) Szoboszlai’s winning mentality shines through in post-match comments

Dominik Szoboszlai is already a huge favourite at Anfield after hitting the ground running in a red shirt following his £60m move from RB Leipzig this summer.

The 22-year-old is also a huge favourite back in his homeland where he captains the Hungary national team.

Since being named skipper the dynamic midfielder remains unbeaten in eight games – a statistic he was asked to comment on following Hungary’s 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic last night.

Liverpool fans will love the cheekiness of our new No. 8’s response and also the little grin he offered to the reporter!

He’s clearly enjoying his football at the moment and long may his impressive showings continue.

Check Szoboszlai speaking below via @LFCTransferRoom on X:

“Since I’ve been captain I’ve been undefeated” 😮‍💨💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/lpoFqPjeZK — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 11, 2023

