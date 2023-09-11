(Video) LFC fans will love how Szoboszlai emulated Klopp immediately after Hungary game

Jurgen Klopp’s influence on summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai appears to already be showing after the Hungarian was spotted miming his manager’s famous fist-pump celebration.

The 22-year-old seemed in a jubilant mood after a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Sunday, paying tribute to our German tactician right after the final whistle.

We’re sure he’ll be saving that up come the remaining fixtures left in their European Championship qualifying group, of which the Magyars are currently topping.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of M4 Sport (via @ShanklyLFC on X):