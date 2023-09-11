Szoboszlai ‘kicked’ during Hungary draw as national media react to his performance

Dominik Szoboszlai’s Hungary could not hold on to a lead established against the Czech Republic in the second-half of action on Sunday evening.

The Liverpool No.8 appeared to play a part in his side’s opening effort, winning the free-kick that led to Rolland Salai’s close-range goal, according to a match report from Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport.

Index claim that the 22-year-old otherwise cut a frustrated figure at times throughout the 90 minutes as he struggled to increase his side’s brief goal advantage.

Reds fans may expect some slight tension in the coming weeks when Jurgen Klopp’s men face West Ham on 24th September after words were exchanged between Tomas Soucek and the Magyars’ skipper following a kick from the former.

The former RB Leipzig star is now understood to be set to return to Merseyside ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming visit to the Molineux, where we will face Wolves on Saturday.

After such a promising start to the campaign, there can be few complaints over the business we’ve conducted in the middle of the park (putting aside, for one moment, the failure to land a left-sided centre-half).

With Hungary head coach Marco Rossi still convinced Szoboszlai can play deeper at the base of the midfield, it’s reassuring to hear that we should be relatively well covered in the No.6 role – more so than we initially realised – moving forward.

