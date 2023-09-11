(Image) Virgil van Dijk approached by two Irish fans for a selfie during international fixture

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Caoimhin Kelleher were all present as the Netherlands beat Ireland 2-1 and it seemed that there were a few Liverpool fans in attendance, judging by what happened to our captain.

Before the second-half began, two young Irish supporters ran onto the pitch in an attempt to get a selfie with our No.4 – before they were led away by stadium security.

You can see from the image that the 32-year-old was happy to oblige but it’s always a worry when supporters are able to get onto the pitch and approach players, before they are halted.

In this instance, it led to a nice moment for the fans but it can easily go very wrong if the right people aren’t on hand quickly enough.

You can view the image of Virgil van Dijk via @empireofthekop on X:

Two young Irish fans ran on the pitch last night to get a picture with Virgil van Dijk 📸🇮🇪 #LFC pic.twitter.com/pwfpfinmWb — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 11, 2023

