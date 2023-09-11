(Image) Virgil van Dijk replicates Tsimikas gesture with fellow Liverpool teammate

Virgil van Dijk is now captain for club and country and it seems that he’s taken this new role very seriously, by ensuring that he leads by example for all of his teammates.

Following Holland’s game with Greece, footage emerged of our No.4 and Cody Gakpo interacting with Kostas Tsimikas and it showed the unity with Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room.

Our skipper repeated this act, as shown in his Instagram stories, as he ensured that he took the time to speak with Caoimhin Kelleher following the Dutch clash with Ireland.

These little things show that we’ve got the right man to fill the role that was left by Jordan Henderson and let’s hope that he can be as successful in terms of silverware too!

You can view the image of Van Dijk and Kelleher via virgilvandijk on Instagram:

