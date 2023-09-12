(Video) Ben Doak’s electric display for Scotland U21s shows what a special talent Liverpool have

With each passing performance, Liverpool’s acquisition of Ben Doak from Celtic 18 months ago for just £600,000 looks increasingly like daylight robbery.

The 17-year-old impressed many observers with his performances in pre-season and, having featured for the final few minutes against Chelsea in the Reds’ Premier League opener, he started for Scotland under-21s in a European Championships qualifier against their Spain counterparts.

The Spaniards were runners-up at the continental finals this summer, narrowly losing out to England, but they’ll be glad to see the back of the LFC starlet after an electric performance last night.

As shown in a video compilation doing the rounds on social media, Doak gave his opponents nightmares, frequently jinking away from them with deft turns or surging dribbles and bamboozling them with some neat footwork.

His battling qualities were also on display as he regularly tracked back to try and win possession for his team, matching his phenomenal skill level with a work rate which’ll delight coaches, teammates and supporters.

The teenager’s performance was hailed by Scotland under-21 boss Scot Gemmill as ‘exceptional‘, and he showed yet again that Liverpool have a very special talent who seems to have an incredibly high ceiling.

You can view some of Doak’s highlights from last night below, via @bkup394270 on Twitter/X: