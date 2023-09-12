(Video) Ex-Liverpool ace now feels he may have left Anfield a year too early

One former Liverpool player has now suggested that he may have left Anfield a year too early.

Daniel Sturridge’s Reds career ended with him as part of the squad celebrating Champions League glory in Madrid in 2019, having then been released by the club prior to joining Trabzonspor in Turkey two months later.

It meant that he missed out on the Premier League title triumph the following season, something which is now a source of regret for the 34-year-old.

Speaking to NOW TV when asked (along with other fellow Sky Sports pundits) what famous side from the English top flight he’d love to have played in, Sturridge cited the Anfield vintage of 2019/20.

The striker said: “Of course, winning the Premier League with my teammates when I left Liverpool the season after. [It] would’ve been nice to be a part of that, to experience that with the guys considering all the years I spent with them.”

The forward spent six years on Merseyside, during which he scored 68 goals in 160 games (Transfermarkt) and formed part of a lethal trio alongside Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling during the 2013/14 title charge.

Having twice been part of Liverpool teams who narrowly lost out to Manchester City for Premier League glory, and left the year before we finally reached the summit, Sturridge can count himself unlucky not to have marked his time at Anfield with a top-flight medal.

However, it’s players like him whose excellent service in preceding years helped provide the platform for Klopp’s champions to reach their destiny in 2020.

You can see Sturridge’s comments below, via @NOWSport on Twitter/X: