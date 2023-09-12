(Video) Diaz explains why every Colombian loves him playing for Liverpool

Luis Diaz is certainly one of Jurgen Klopp’s most exciting and effective players and he’s been speaking about the pride from his nation, which has grown since a Merseyside move.

Speaking with LiveScore, the Colombian discussed how life has changed because of football: “I still feel normal going back [to Colombia] but obviously I’m now a more recognisable face because of what I have achieved in football.

“I started out in Colombia, moved to Europe and now I’m playing for Liverpool. It’s great pride that my fans and family feel.

“They let you know they support you and it feels great to be representing my country.

“Every supporter loves the fact I play here [for Liverpool] and I’m obviously very thankful to them.

“It’s fans that make us really and I enjoy carrying that pride of representing Colombia to the world.”

It’s great to hear that the Reds are growing in support because of our No.7 and it’s because we all appreciate the talents of our electric winger, who entertains anyone who enjoys watching him play.

Let’s hope that he can go on to realise his dream of representing the South American nation in the World Cup, with more positive results on the international stage whenever he’s given the chance to influence them.

You can watch Diaz’s comments (from 1:38) via LiveScore on YouTube:

