(Video) Defensive heroics deny Harvey Elliott beauty; left the ‘keeper for dead

Harvey Elliott is amongst the Liverpool players currently away on international duty and he’ll still be wondering how he didn’t manage to put his name on the scoresheet for England.

Performing for the Under-21s, our No.19 was handed a huge chance inside the first 10 minutes of the game and he so nearly did everything right.

Receiving the ball from Liam Delap, a drop of the shoulder took our man past the hapless goalkeeper and seemingly destined to find the back of the net.

However, Miguel Goncalves put his body on the line and managed to get his right thigh in the way of the shot on goal and turn it over the crossbar for a corner.

The 20-year-old came close from the resulting set piece too but he probably knew then it wasn’t going to be his day!

You can watch Harvey Elliott’s huge chance from the beginning of the video via England on YouTube:

