Liverpool hoping to pounce for 20y/o who rejected EPL move in summer; club may have to sell in January

According to reports, Liverpool could try to pounce in January for an exciting young attacker who turned down a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

Football Insider have claimed that the Reds are among five clubs from the English top flight who are doing ‘due diligence’ ahead of a potential mid-season swoop for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

The 20-year-old will be playing in the Champions League group stage, but if the Eredivisie outfit fail to progress to the knockout rounds, they may be forced to cash in on him over the winter.

Brentford had a £30m offer accepted by PSV shortly before the summer transfer deadline, but the Belgium international rejected the move in favour of playing in Europe’s premier club competition over the coming months (The Athletic).

Bakayoko has been impressive for both club and country in recent weeks and months, beginning the campaign with four assists in as many games for PSV in the Champions League qualifiers (Transfermarkt).

He also set up Yannick Carrasco’s winning goal for Belgium in their clash against Azerbaijan on Saturday, taking him to a goal and two assists in four games during the Red Devils’ Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Transfermarkt).

The 20-year-old plays primarily as a right winger, so Liverpool could be looking him as an understudy to – and potentially a long-term successor for – Mo Salah, following intense speculation about the Egyptian’s future in recent weeks amid Saudi Arabian interest.

That PSV were willing to do business for £30m gives the Anfield hierarchy a strong indicator as to the kind of offer which could persuade the Eindhoven club to sell, and the possibility of early elimination from the Champions League might also force their hand.

Of course, the picture could change drastically between now and January, but as things stand, it looks like a prospective transfer the Reds should be well capable of pulling off if they decide he’s worth an attempted move.

