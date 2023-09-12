(Video) Diogo Jota’s two goals and assist on a nine-star evening for Portugal

Diogo Jota was an unused substitute in Portugal’s first game of the international break but he’s certainly given Roberto Martinez food for thought with his role in their latest victory.

Scoring twice and providing an assist, our No.20 was a key part of his nation’s emphatic 9-0 victory over Luxembourg in their UEFA Euro qualifier.

The 26-year-old was handed the full 90 minutes of the match but it was his impact in the second-half that will gather the headlines, as he was directly involved in three successive goals.

This will surely do wonders for the forward’s confidence and will stand him in good stead for what will be an intense period of the season after this international break.

You can watch the video of Jota (first goal 4:00, assist 5:16 & second goal 6:20) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

