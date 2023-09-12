Liverpool fans will be devastated by pre-Wolves update journalist just shared

It’s well-established that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp continue to have a difficult relationship with Paul Tierney on and off the pitch.

It’s a relationship that’s almost certain to be tested at the weekend with the official having been announced as taking charge of VAR duties for the Reds’ upcoming clash with Wolves, as reported on X by the Echo’s Paul Gorst.

Michael Oliver will take charge of Liverpool's game at Wolves this weekend. Paul Tierney is the VAR. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 12, 2023

Following what was a rather contentious clash with Bournemouth several weeks ago, in which the Englishman had failed to step in an overturn a red card handed to Alexis Mac Allister for a 50-50 challenge with Ryan Christie, the appointment is sure to go down like a lead ballon in the red half of Merseyside.

Whilst we’d rather not be spending our time questioning the integrity of referees week after week as opposed to discussing footballing matters, it’s difficult to understand why Tierney continues to be given permission to cover Liverpool games given repeated issues that crop up in his officiating.

We appreciate that problems with officials are rife in the English top-flight and setting a precedent where one referee isn’t allowed within a 10-mile radius of a particular club could be a situation that quickly spins out of control.

Though simply doing nothing about the situation and rewarding the individuals involved after repeated mistakes likewise isn’t a solution we can get behind.

