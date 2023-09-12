Liverpool flop could now get second chance opportunity as injury blow creates opening

Fabio Carvalho’s Liverpool future is looking rather uncertain whilst opportunities continue to be limited in the German top-flight amid his loan spell at RB Leipzig.

The Portuguese star has only been granted 18 minutes of action on the pitch but that could all soon be set to change after Dani Olmo picked up an injury whilst on international duty with Spain.

BILD (via Sport Witness) interestingly now suggest that the Reds youngster could now be the man to enter the fray in a more significant manner – even ahead of teammates Emil Forsberg and Xavi Simons.

Time for Carvalho to prove he has a Liverpool future

Though no one wants to see a player as talented as the Spanish international on the sidelines for a lengthy period of time, it may have ultimately provided Carvalho with an opportunity he simply can’t afford to not seize if manager Marco Rose now opts to thrust him into the limelight.

It may not necessarily be make or break for his Liverpool career just yet, but a failure to make the most of his spell in Germany (assuming he’s provided with genuine opportunities to showcase his talents) would leave him with quite the uphill battle back on Merseyside.

We’re more than hopeful that this isn’t a transfer we’ll all look back on as fans and remember as one of the very few our world-class recruitment team got wrong in the Jurgen Klopp era.

