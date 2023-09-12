(Video) Liverpool fans will rejoice as Robertson cross causes Maguire own goal

Andy Robertson is the proud captain of Scotland and the chance to lead his side out at Hampden for his nation’s 150th anniversary game against England, will no doubt be a moment he’ll never forget.

Despite a poor first-half in the game for our left-back, where he managed to lay the ball on a plate for Jude Bellingham to fire home, he came back with avengence in the second 45.

Our No.26 found himself in the unusual position of the right-wing and he then used his right foot to fire a dangerous ball into the box.

It was Manchester United’s Harry Maguire who was first to reach the cross, although he diverted past his own goalkeeper and opened the door for the Scots to get a foothold back in the match.

You can watch the Robertson cross and Maguire’s own goal via @C4Sport on X:

A HUGE moment for Scotland as they are back in the game! This is one for Harry Maguire to forget 😭#C4Football | #SCOvENG pic.twitter.com/pvdPN9a3dc — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 12, 2023

