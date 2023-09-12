Reliable journo drops details of Liverpool’s summer ‘proposal’ for ‘superstar’ PL player

One can only imagine how broad Liverpool’s midfield shortlist would have looked prior to the acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister in the summer window.

The Merseysiders ended up with the World Cup winner, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but it was possible that this lineup could have differed slightly had the club been successful with their proposal for Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Reliable reporter Jacque Talbot, of Football Transfers, shared the details of the Reds’ interest on X, noting that the Magpies had brushed aside any potential suitors ‘amid contract talks’ with the Brazilian international.

Newcastle received proposals in summer from Liverpool and PSG for Bruno Guimaraes but the club knocked them back amid contract talks. Told the attachment of a release clause being one of the key factors – will be not as low as £100m but not as high as £150m. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) September 11, 2023

The 25-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign in the middle of the park for Eddie Howe’s men last term, amassing 10 goal contributions from 40 appearances (across all competitions).

Lauded as a ‘superstar’ holding midfielder by teammate Callum Wilson (Chronicle Live), and generally perceived to be one of the English top-flight’s standout midfield operators, one could hardly blame Jurgen Klopp’s outfit for trying their luck whilst in desperate need of an immediate injection of quality in the middle of the park.

Tottenham have certainly showcased the value of recruiting in-league with the purchase of Leicester City’s creative talisman James Maddison, whilst Mac Allister has likewise proved to be a more than shrewd signing that has elevated the quality of our midfield.

We’d have certainly taken Guimaraes on top if that had been a genuine option, though it now seems the option is firmly off the table for the timebeing.

