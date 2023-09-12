Liverpool win back trusted former backroom staff member after stunning u-turn – report

Julian Ward could potentially be in line for a full return to Liverpool Football Club in the coming months ahead of scheduled talks with Jorg Schmadtke.

This is according to Dave Davis’ information on Anfield Index, with it being claimed that the Englishman has been back working at the club in some capacity since ‘mid-August’.

“When John [Henry] and Tom [Werner] flew over for the Chelsea game, apparently there were initial discussions – I’m not going to pretend I’ve got an insight, but the absolute smart money is two things,” the podcaster reflected on the Transfer Show.

“Number one, Jorg Schmadtke is not here in the long term… the second big thing, and this isn’t a big reveal, a few people have mentioned it. All we know and other people at AI know from fishing around and getting info – I want to be careful how I phrase this, because it could be taken in different ways.

“Julian Ward has been back involved with Liverpool during the end of the transfer window. From mid-August, he’s been involved with Liverpool.”

The Merseysiders are due for a sit-down with their current sporting director over his potential future at the club at some stage, though it currently remains unclear whether either party is keen on extending the relationship into the distance.

To see Ward back at Anfield and picking up the reins he dropped only a few months ago – amid reports of him having accepted a new role with Ajax Amsterdam – would be quite the turnaround!

It’s perhaps not the face fans were hoping for when hearing of a returning former sporting director (cough, cough, Michael Edwards), though a returning figure from our world-class recruitment team could hardly represent a bad development for the club.

That’s if he is indeed keen on a return to Liverpool in a more serious capacity – IF the aforementioned information provided is to be taken at more than face value.

All that remains to be seen, though it’s one story worth keeping an eye on for developments in the coming months.

