Liverpool’s European squad revealed; five-game European veteran dropped

Liverpool have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign but it’s really going to heat up when the international break ends, with more games and more competitions looming – our Europa League squad has been revealed.

The full listing has been shared on UEFA’s official website but the headline news is the fact that there’s no place for Adrian, with the 36-year-old not being handed a place.

This was hinted in the media before this announcement and it was also revealed that we can still call upon the Spaniard if our three other stoppers, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros, are injured or ill.

The stopper with five games in Europe already under his belt for the Reds will be more than used to being an understudy and so this is likely not to cause any unrest within the dressing room.

It’s also strange not to see Jarell Quansah listed online, especially when we see that Bobby Clark is amongst the midfielders in the full squad list too.

Due to being a homegrown player, the young defender should still be available if needed but it is a little odd to not see his name feature.

We still don’t know how serious Jurgen Klopp will take the competition but expect the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Ben Doak will be given a chance to get minutes on the pitch.

Our squad of players is certainly strong enough to compete and let’s hope that we end the European competition with silverware in Dublin.

