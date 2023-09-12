Paul Joyce’s repost attack on LFC journalists; Liverpool fans will be confused

Paul Joyce is widely regarded as the most reputable Liverpool journalist and there’s a rule in place that when he posts or reports something – it’s as good as a fact in the eyes of many.

Some eagle-eyed supporters spotted an unusual moment on The Times reporter’s X account, as he reposted the following statement from GSD Sports:

‘Why are Liverpool journalists so miserable all the time? Such boring people with no insights about the game and don’t have any courage to criticize Klopp, underperforming players or FSG but concerned with a useless stat’.

The original post was sent in response to the Liverpool ECHO’s Ian Doyle, who was poking fun at an incorrect stat that had circled on X about Trent Alexander-Arnold assisting players in every position on the pitch.

The debate around our No.66 caused quite a storm online but seeing as though the Northern football correspondent reposted criticism of Liverpool FC journalists in general, we can read a few things into this.

Either, it was an error and those who spotted it were just quick enough to capture a screenshot before it was deleted by the man himself.

Or, he does agree that there should be more critical posts about Jurgen Klopp, players and FSG – something which would be a massive shock if it were true.

It’s likely a mistake but given the credibility of the man who posted it, it’ll be interesting to see if we see anything similar happen in the future.

You can view the repost by Joyce, courtesy of @PointlessLFC on X:

