Saudi World Cup bid may hinge partly on £52m Liverpool payment – report

Liverpool have a rather unwanted strong connection with Saudi Arabia, given the presence of the likes of Steven Gerrard, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane in their attempted challenge of the football hierarchy but some concerns have come from this.

It was reported by Nick Ames in The Guardian that: ‘European clubs are seeking guarantees that they will be paid the huge transfer fees agreed with Saudi Arabian clubs in full after a summer of unprecedented spending that has reshaped the transfer market’.

Given the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League, we would seemingly be one of those who are fearing the full fees not being paid – a reported total of £52 million (via Football Insider).

READ MORE: (Video) Sports agent weighs in on Henderson debate; says move wasn’t for the money

Speaking with Football Insider, finance expert Kieran Maguire eased these concerns and claimed: “Clubs in Saudi Arabia will be under pressure to ensure that all signings and payments are made appropriately.

“They are fully aware that their proposal to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034 is being considered.

“Given that Fifa monitors all outstanding international transfer debts, it would look very poor if there were a significant number of clubs from the Saudi Pro League who had not honoured their financial commitments.

READ MORE: Van Dijk ‘on his last legs’ – Dutch media tear into Virgil during international break

“So I don’t see this as being an issue going forwards.

“The metrics and optics of failing to pay would look so bad that it could potentially scupper a Saudi World Cup bid.“

Therefore, it seems that we shouldn’t be too concerned that Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad won’t pay the Reds what they owe for two of our former midfield stars because they have so much riding on making the payments.

READ MORE: (Video) Defensive heroics deny Harvey Elliott beauty; left the ‘keeper for dead

If this sports washing attempt from those in the Middle East is to be completed, they will want a World Cup to show off their riches and improved football excellence.

To do that, we and many others will need to be paid in full otherwise a bid will be outright rejected at the outset.

Let’s hope this proves true in terms of money although a future where the Saudi Pro League continues to dominate world football – could well be a worrying one.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Schmadtke Liverpool’s long-term sporting director? BIG contract worry, Villa review, Academy flourishing and much more!