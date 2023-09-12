(Video) New Liverpool signing executes perfect first-time finish in training

When a player arrives at a club after a transfer, they’ll be aiming to make an immediate impression on their new teammates, and one recent Liverpool arrival has done just that.

Last week, the Reds’ women’s team secured the signing of Sophie Roman Haug from AS Roma, and the Norway international is already showing signs of being a magnificent coup.

Following on from Liverpool Women returning to Melwood, which is now back in use by LFC again, the 24-year-old – who scored a hat-trick against Philippines in the World Cup over the summer – graced her new surroundings with a brilliant finish.

The club shared footage on social media of Matt Beard’s charges on the training ground, with one clip showing the Norwegian forward executing a perfect first-time shot to score from an equally brilliant Mia Enderby cross.

Hopefully that wonderful link-up will be seen on plenty of matchdays once the team begins its Women’s Super League campaign away to Arsenal on 1st October.

You can see Haug’s training ground goal below, via @LiverpoolFCW on Twitter/X: