(Video) ‘Don’t see him leaving…’ – talkSPORT pundits say one man at Liverpool is ‘in a happy place’

One pundit is confident that Jurgen Klopp won’t walk out of Liverpool to take the vacant managerial role with the Germany senior men’s team.

The DFB fired Hansi Flick at the weekend after the four-time world champions lost 4-1 to Japan, and the Reds boss was swiftly touted as one of the leading candidates to fill the void (90min).

However, speaking on talkSPORT‘s Back Page Review, both Andy Townsend and Ally McCoist dismissed any fears of the 56-year-old abandoning his current post to take charge of his home nation.

The former stated: “I can’t see him walking out on Liverpool. I don’t see him leaving there any time that soon, but I do see Jurgen Klopp being the international team manager down the line in the future. I don’t see it happening right now.”

McCoist then said: “I still think he’s got unfinished work at Liverpool. He’s in the process of a rebuild. I think he’s very happy there.

“He’s very content there, and I think he would leave himself open to criticism as well, if somebody like [Mo] Salah stays and then he goes. The most important thing is, I think he’s in a happy place.”

Klopp has never had a managerial job lasting for less than seven years, so he’s very much someone who likes the time to build a long-term project (and has been given it) and develops a strong loyalty to the fans of the clubs he represents.

That was in evidence when he returned to his former stomping ground Mainz in recent days, and given the bond he’s forged with Liverpool fans since his arrival in 2015, he’s not likely to put that at risk by breaking his contract at Anfield, which runs until 2026.

We’re with Townsend and McCoist on this one; we don’t see Jurgen parting ways with the Reds any time soon.

You can see the pundits’ comments on Klopp below (from 5:07), via talkSPORT on YouTube: