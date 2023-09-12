Van Dijk ‘on his last legs’ – Dutch media tear into Virgil during international break

Virgil van Dijk is proudly the captain of both Liverpool and the Netherlands but his credentials as not just a leader but a player too, have been highly called into question by one journalist in his home nation.

Speaking on Today Inside (via voetbalzone.nl), Johan Derksen said (translated): “I’m getting very tired of that captain of the Netherlands. If there is a lack of performance, he uses all kinds of clichés to explain what went wrong.

“Can he still handle the level? No, he’s on his last legs. I never thought of him as a star. He looks good, but I don’t think he’s a very good defender. He was only strong in the air.”

READ MORE: (Video) Defensive heroics deny Harvey Elliott beauty; left the ‘keeper for dead

The 74-year-old certainly didn’t hold back with his comments on our No.4 and he seems to have a history of being rather outspoken with his controversial opinions, so it’s likely we don’t need to take much notice of the above.

It seems like the former player has somewhat of an agenda against the man who is the reigning FIFA best defender in world football, something which clearly shows that he is a ‘very good defender’.

At 32-years-old, it’s likely that our centre-half is on a decline from his impervious best but he’s far from over the hill and the promotion from Jurgen Klopp to become our skipper shows this.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s European squad revealed; five-game European veteran dropped

To be a top player in today’s game, you have to be used to media scrutiny and it’s likely the former Southampton man will either not even see these comments or take very little notice to them.

Let’s hope it has little impact on our skipper’s confidence and that he comes back to Merseyside ready to get right back into action, once his suspension comes to an end.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Schmadtke Liverpool’s long-term sporting director? BIG contract worry, Villa review, Academy flourishing and much more!