£342k-p/w maestro lined up as potential Salah successor makes his position clear amid LFC links

One high-profile forward who’s been linked with a move to Liverpool has made his standpoint clear amid that recent transfer speculation.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Vinicius Junior is an object of desire among the Anfield hierarchy and has been lined up as a prospective long-term successor to Mo Salah on Merseyside, with Saudi Arabian efforts to sign the Egyptian placing his future under the microscope.

However, the £342k-per-week Real Madrid star (Capology) is adamant that he doesn’t want to leave the LaLiga giants any time soon, with the rumours of a potential transfer ‘not to his liking’ and the 23-year-old promptly dismissing any noise over his status at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool fans will have already had their fill of Vinicius playing against them, with the Brazilian scoring five goals across the five occasions that he’s faced the Reds, including the winner in the 2022 Champions League final and a brace at Anfield last season (Transfermarkt).

Remarkably, almost 10% of his 60 goals for Real Madrid (Transfermarkt) have been at our expense, so it’s no wonder why Jurgen Klopp would supposedly like him to fill the void left by Salah whenever the Egyptian King eventually departs.

However, even if the 23-year-old had eyes on a transfer, his importance to Carlo Ancelotti’s side would make him almost impossible to acquire. In any case, the forward has made it quite clear that a move to Merseyside is a no-go for the time being.

The unenviable moment will come for Liverpool that they have to replace Salah, who’s been such a massive figure at Anfield that his successor will need to be chosen very wisely.

Vinicius was namechecked in a recent piece by The Athletic as one option, and he’d be one of the few wingers in the world who looks capable of filling that eventual void straight away. The trouble will likely be in trying to convince him and Real Madrid chiefs of a move to the Reds.

