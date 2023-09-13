(Video) Darwin’s ‘muscular difficulties’: Liverpool fans will worry as Bielsa confirms Nunez injury concern

The international break normally fills most Liverpool fans with dread as more often than not, we end up with an injury and it seems that Darwin Nunez could be about to miss some games.

Speaking with the media after Uruguay’s loss to Ecuador, Marcelo Bielsa spoke with the media (translated via liverpoolworld.uk) and said:

“Darwin arrived with some muscular difficulties and this limited his actions, I thought it necessary to replace him because he worked too much trying to press and attack in the last game”.

It seems that the substitution at half-time was more in precaution than an actual injury being sustained but it’s not good to hear that our No.9 traveled with a muscle concern and now may have made it worse.

The former Benfica man will now be assessed by our medical team when he returns to Merseyside and let’s hope that this doesn’t hamper his and our good start to the campaign.

You can watch Bielsa’s comments on Nunez via @Teradeportes on X:

Marcelo Bielsa entrenador @Uruguay y la salida de Darwin Núñez antes del inicio del segundo tiempo Video @JJBARCIA1 pic.twitter.com/tOAzCg7s7a — TERADEPORTES (@Teradeportes) September 13, 2023

